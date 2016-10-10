Mackay's $580m ring road ignites push for Rocky western bypass

UNITED FRONT: Dominic Doblo and Margaret Strelow are both pushing for the proposed Western Bypass to be fast tracked as a job creation project for the Rockhampton Region.

MARGARET Strelow and Dominic Doblo don't always see eye to eye, but when it comes to fast-tracking a western bypass as an economic boost for the region they stand together.

The Rockhampton Regional Council mayor and the passionate businessman are united in their support for the 22km project, which would stretch from the Yeppen roundabout sweeping around the airport to a third bridge crossing to reach the current highway at Parkhurst.

Their push, which is supported by The Morning Bulletin, comes as Mackay's government funded $580m ring-road gets closer to a start despite the former boom mining city going through an ongoing economic spiral since the project was approved.

Mr Doblo yesterday said Rockhampton's need for a major jobs project was as great if not greater than Mackay's.

He said many Rockhampton region businesses and families were on their knees due to the economic slump that has plagued the region for several years and a significant, long-term construction project was desperately needed at a time when interest rates were at record lows to support government borrowings.

"Working-class families and small businesses are facing economic decay which is a major contributing factor to some of our social issues,” he said.

"People need jobs to give them hope and opportunity so they can achieve and dream.”

"The Reserve Bank Governor, Glen Stevens, recently stated upon retiring that with record low interest rates the Federal Government must borrow money for nation-building projects that will create long-term economic growth - this is good debt.”

Cr Strelow agreed with Mr Doblo.

She said the costings for the Rockhampton ring road project were over $1 billion but she believed this was excessive based on the Yeppen South floodplain bridge which came in about $130m under budget at $170m.

"I had put a case to Michelle Landry (Capricornia MP) before the election for this (ring road) project, or half of it, to go forward,” she said yesterday.

"This is an investment. You talk about stimulus, this would deliver immediate economic and efficiency benefits.

"We know for the long term it takes trucks out of the city, we know we will end up with traffic congestion - we already do when we have accidents on the bridges - and this removes that.

"Getting people from Yeppoon to the airport faster, getting people from Yeppoon to the to the hospital, connecting Gracemere to Parkhurst - there is a lot that it delivers.”

Cr Strelow did not believe the Rockhampton region was getting the same level of government support that had been delivered to other centres (such as a new football stadium for Townsville and Mackay's $580m ring road).

"I think we have been trying to get on with it (working through the resource downturn) and pulling ourselves up by the bootstraps, but when you look at the layers of support for other communities - and we are in as bad shape as them - we don't seem to be on the same radar,” she said.

Ms Landry said she was prepared to start discussions with advancing the Rockhampton ring road but insisted significant engineering, costing and public consultation needed to be completed first.

"It needs a lot of public consultation,” she said yesterday as she returned to Canberra.

"I think the community is divided on whether it should go ahead (citing impacts on established highway businesses).

"Main Roads has also costed it at over $1b but I know they are looking for ways to bring that down.”

She said the Mackay ring road had needed years of lobbying and planning before it was approved.