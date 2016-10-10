29°
News

Mackay's $580m ring road ignites push for Rocky western bypass

10th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
UNITED FRONT: Dominic Doblo and Margaret Strelow are both pushing for the proposed Western Bypass to be fast tracked as a job creation project for the Rockhampton Region.
UNITED FRONT: Dominic Doblo and Margaret Strelow are both pushing for the proposed Western Bypass to be fast tracked as a job creation project for the Rockhampton Region. Amber Hooker

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MARGARET Strelow and Dominic Doblo don't always see eye to eye, but when it comes to fast-tracking a western bypass as an economic boost for the region they stand together.

The Rockhampton Regional Council mayor and the passionate businessman are united in their support for the 22km project, which would stretch from the Yeppen roundabout sweeping around the airport to a third bridge crossing to reach the current highway at Parkhurst.

Their push, which is supported by The Morning Bulletin, comes as Mackay's government funded $580m ring-road gets closer to a start despite the former boom mining city going through an ongoing economic spiral since the project was approved.

Mr Doblo yesterday said Rockhampton's need for a major jobs project was as great if not greater than Mackay's.

He said many Rockhampton region businesses and families were on their knees due to the economic slump that has plagued the region for several years and a significant, long-term construction project was desperately needed at a time when interest rates were at record lows to support government borrowings.

"Working-class families and small businesses are facing economic decay which is a major contributing factor to some of our social issues,” he said.

"People need jobs to give them hope and opportunity so they can achieve and dream.”

"The Reserve Bank Governor, Glen Stevens, recently stated upon retiring that with record low interest rates the Federal Government must borrow money for nation-building projects that will create long-term economic growth - this is good debt.”

Cr Strelow agreed with Mr Doblo.

She said the costings for the Rockhampton ring road project were over $1 billion but she believed this was excessive based on the Yeppen South floodplain bridge which came in about $130m under budget at $170m.

"I had put a case to Michelle Landry (Capricornia MP) before the election for this (ring road) project, or half of it, to go forward,” she said yesterday.

"This is an investment. You talk about stimulus, this would deliver immediate economic and efficiency benefits.

"We know for the long term it takes trucks out of the city, we know we will end up with traffic congestion - we already do when we have accidents on the bridges - and this removes that.

"Getting people from Yeppoon to the airport faster, getting people from Yeppoon to the to the hospital, connecting Gracemere to Parkhurst - there is a lot that it delivers.”

Cr Strelow did not believe the Rockhampton region was getting the same level of government support that had been delivered to other centres (such as a new football stadium for Townsville and Mackay's $580m ring road).

"I think we have been trying to get on with it (working through the resource downturn) and pulling ourselves up by the bootstraps, but when you look at the layers of support for other communities - and we are in as bad shape as them - we don't seem to be on the same radar,” she said.

Ms Landry said she was prepared to start discussions with advancing the Rockhampton ring road but insisted significant engineering, costing and public consultation needed to be completed first.

"It needs a lot of public consultation,” she said yesterday as she returned to Canberra.

"I think the community is divided on whether it should go ahead (citing impacts on established highway businesses).

"Main Roads has also costed it at over $1b but I know they are looking for ways to bring that down.”

She said the Mackay ring road had needed years of lobbying and planning before it was approved.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky Hockey expected to back push for Parkhurst precinct

Rocky Hockey expected to back push for Parkhurst precinct

Rockhampton Hockey Association will vote on council's plan to support a hockey and sport precinct at Parkhurst, moving away from Kalka Shades.

Not-guilty verdict in grievous bodily harm trial

Court

A plumber has been found not-guilty of punching his co-worker

Police hunt for man armed with knives after stabbing

NSW Police generic.

The victim suffered a wound to his arm.

Kenny the Clydesdale is hot to trot

Cherie Dooley at the reigns with Capricorn Carriages ownere Steven May and Kenny the Clydesdale in the Rockhampton CBD for their first horse-drawn carriage ride on Friday night.

This new business venture is hot out the gate.

Local Partners

Kenny the Clydesdale is hot to trot

You can expect to see more of these two with their new business venture Capricorn Carriages hot out the gate.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Playgroup turns the big 10 years

FAMILY FUN: The families of RUC Playgroup, and two of the original members of the playgroup Tim Wiltshire 10 yrs old and Clare Stewart 11 yrs old.

Rockhampton Uniting Church Playgroup turns 10.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

WILL and Karlie win for their stylish hallway, laundry and powder room in a week where two teams failed to finish.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Band leaves state champs on high note

HIGH NOTE: Capricornia Silver Band.

Capricornia Silver Band celebrates success at State championships.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

Adele shares hilarious workout picture

Adele shared this image of her gym workout

International star shows her humorous side

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Singer Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys will release her new album later this year

One Owner, Elevated Lowset Brick

28 Marina Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 1 3 $359,000

Offered for sale for the first time since being built is this well loved and beautifully maintained brick home featuring: * 3 large bedrooms all with built in...

Superbly Renovated, Super Stylish AND an Enviable Location!

52 Pennycuick Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $345,000

Flawlessly renovated with a firm focus on style and quality, this exquisite home delivers the ultimate in fuss free living. Nestled on a generous corner block with...

Great South Side Find!

61 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 4 $189,000

How often do you find a low set rendered brick home Southside? On an 809m corner allotment with a large shed and plenty of room for cars, boats, trailers and vans?...

Motivated Seller&#39;s Re-Locating, Now is Your Chance!

17 Ridgedale Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 4 $575,000

This immaculate family sized home is nestled in a peaceful elevated cul-de-sac in the prestigious Hillside Estate, Norman Gardens. A spacious and well-designed...

Fantastic Renovated Family Home - Walk To Mt Archer School

316 Bloxsom Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $298,000

Priced to sell - this amazing 2 story home - brilliant in design, immaculate in presentation, perfect in its wonderful quiet location and in walking distance to...

The Location Everyone Is Looking For!

244 Boyd Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $398,000

200m from Frenchville State School, this one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! The Double Storey Brick home with 9ft ceilings boasts a great outlook...

Stylish and Spacious Home in Frenchville!

319 Everingham Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $389,000

This home has been reduced to sell with motivated owners who have committed elsewhere. This hot property will tick all of your boxes with a great 773m2 block. It...

SNAP UP THIS TOP INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY- IN FRENCHVILLE- $267,000

353 Duthie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $267,000

This beautifully presented, 2 storey family home, right in the heart of Frenchville is just perfect for the 1st home buyer, families, singles, couples and smart...

Drastically REDUCED! Going, going, GONE!

9 Callistemon Close, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $499,990

Imagine yourself living in this stunning architecturally designed home overlooking the Archer Ranges in the exclusive Frenchville locale. Breathtaking views, no...

Rare Frenchville Find - 6 Bedrooms and a Pool!

6 Berkelman Street, Frenchville 4701

House 6 2 2 $495,000

This spectacular and spacious home is nestled in an exclusive leafy street at the foot of mesmerising mountain ranges and is only a stones throw from the...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

Boat overturned on Yeppoon Road

boat crash on yeppoon rd.

One lane was closed after the boat overturned

Five homes in Capricornia which sold for over $500K

4 Quarrion Court, Parkhurst, was sold by Boom Real Estate Rockhampton for $791,000.

"A POOL so big Michael Phelps would find it hard to complete a lap.”

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches