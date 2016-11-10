Magistrate: Complain to your MP about the law, not me

MAGISTRATE Cameron Press has told an unsatisfied defendant to take any issues with the law up with a politician.

Andrew Neil Wells took issue with a penalty imposed by the magistrate after he pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to driving while disqualified.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Manon Barwick said Wells was pulled over on Musgrave St on October 20. Checks showed his licence had been suspended by the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

Wells told the court he didn't know why his licence had been suspended, but had not been informed due to a change of address.

He said he "just clearly forgot” to formally change his address.

Wells was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month, the minimum required for that offence.

Wells took issue with the disqualification, questioning Mr Press about whether he was really losing his licence.

Mr Press pointed out the disqualification was the minimum which could be imposed, saying "I don't write the statutes, Parliament does”.

"If you don't like the law that's set by Parliament, then go to your MP and get it changed,” he said.

Wells asked to withdraw his guilty plea, but Mr Press said that could not be done.

When Wells said he had expected a "just” judgement from the court, Mr Press warned he should guard his responses or face a contempt of court charge.

As Wells left the courtroom, he was heard to mutter several expletives.