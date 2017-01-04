Magistrate rejects Yeppoon man's desperate plea for freedom

IT seems hope wasn't enough to save Lucas Allan Inall.

A Rockhampton magistrate yesterday rejected Inall's desperate plea for freedom.

Inall, 39, is accused of a string of bail breaches, a break-in and stealing.

As Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow considered Inall's latest bail application, the defendant made his plea, urging the magistrate to factor "hope” that he could turn things around into his determination.

He'd earlier told the court he believed people could change and all he wanted was "normal bail conditions”.

But his lengthy criminal history in Queensland and NSW didn't help.

"The reality is your history is so bad, I don't think I should take hope as grounds for granting bail,” Mr Morrow said.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Manon Barwick said Inall had previously been granted bail to reside at a Yeppoon address with a curfew in place.

Snr Const Barwick said he breached the condition of this bail on five separate occasions between December 27 and January 2.

She said police had attended the address on each of these occasions but Inall wasn't present.

Snr Const Barwick said he was later found at another address in Yeppoon and told police he was aware he shouldn't be there but wanted to stay out as long as possible to spend time with his partner.

Defence lawyer Lance Rundle said Inall had full-time work as a security fence installer earning about $800 a week.

Inall is set to reappear in court in February.