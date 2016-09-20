LISTEN: Major CQ projects being stalled by State Government

ACTING Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce rode into Rockhampton this morning with guns drawn and pointed at the State Labor Government.

Mr Joyce joined Capricornia MP Michelle Landry in an attack at the State Government for holding up economically vital projects that would create jobs for Central Queenslanders.

The pair accused the State Government of vellicating, of coming up with up with new annotations and of providing funding to an organisation that is holding up a multi-billion dollar mine project in court.

"They are making sure they can, inch by inch, walk their way out so they don't have to deliver you (CQ) anything," Mr Joyce said.

The first project on the board was the Rookwood Weir to which the Federal Government committed $130 million towards, along with $2 million for a final business case.

"What they are doing is saying they are not really happy with Rookwood, we should look at Eden Bann," Mr Joyce said.

"We've been down this path. The business cases have been done. We've been over and over it ad nauseam."

The second project under fire was the Adani Carmichael coal mine.

"It's absolutely outrageous. A $28 billion project providing jobs for the area... instead of providing jobs for this area, they are providing money for the Defenders Organisation to spend a million dollars a year to keep you poor... so they don't develop the Adani mine. And not only that, they are also providing legal aid for them."

The third was the Capricorn Highway duplication project of which the Federal Government has provided $60 million towards the cost of a four lane highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere.

"My frustration also emanates from the fact that if this was a tunnel in Brisbane, oh no, they would have done it. It would have happened yesterday," Mr Joyce said.

"But it is not a tunnel in Brisbane. It's a dam in Central Queensland and they're just not putting their shoulder to the wheel."

The Bulletin is seeking comment from the State Government.