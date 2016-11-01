MAJOR CRASH: Bruce Hwy chaos in CQ after truck rolls

THE Bruce Hwy south of Rockhampton was expected to be closed in both directions for up to 8 hours following a major crash this morning involving a refrigeration truck.

However, soon after the road was opened to one lane.

It is still causing major traffic delays for drivers on the key linking road.

Truck rollover at Bruce Hwy #Bajool, 2.22am. Male 60s stable to Rockhampton Hospital w head laceration & torso pain. Hwy closed up to 8hrs. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 31, 2016

Initial information suggests around 2.30am a semi-trailer travelling northbound has rolled near the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Sisalana Road.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle has been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

The highway is blocked in both directions and is expected to be closed for up to eight hours.

At this time there are no diversions available.

Motorist are advised to avoid travelling in the area and to delay travel plans where possible.