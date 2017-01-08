MAJOR UPDATE: $600m Iwasaki Resort EIS back on track

FENCED OFF: Pools at Caporicorn Resort has been drained and the area has been fenced off as revitalisation works progress.

WORK is progressing well on the Environment Impact Statement for the proposed $600 million redevelopment of the Iwasaki Capricorn Intergrated Resort.

Livingstone Shire Deputy Mayor and Capricorn Enterprise chairman Graham Scott today confirmed the EIS was "very much moving forward”.

Cr Scott said that after stalling last year, it was hoped the EIS submission would now be finalised mid this year.

His comments come after an image of the resort was posted on Facebook. The picture showed the pool drained with security fencing erected around the area.

While there were some concerns raised on social media that this could be another GKI situation, The Morning Bulletin understands these measures were put in place for security and safety reasons after the decision was made to suspend some activities, including accommodation.

One of the resort's golf courses and a Japanese restaurant are both currently operating.

The resort's redevelopment would be a major boost for the region.

The master plan features a 300-room, five-star resort, including a golf course, wagyu cattle farm and residential community of 8000 dwellings and village centre.

It is expected to generate about 19,000 jobs over 20 years.

Cr Scott said resort representatives were keeping council informed of developments.

"We have been working with the resort management during the development of our new town plan,” Cr Scott said.

He said there were always complexities to EIS processes.