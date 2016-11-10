Major upgrades announced for Bruce Highway

DRIVING on the Bruce Highway is about to become safer with over $40 million in projects set to start.

The three projects will go ahead in Flynn and aim to improve the safety and efficiency of the road.

$32 million will be spent upgrading the highway between Bajool and Midgee.

$2.8 million will go towards safety and intersection upgrades at South Ulam Road (Bajool) and Gentle Annie Road (Raglan) and $6.7 million is for widening, reconstruction and intersection upgrades from Miriam Vale to Bororen.

The ongoing work involved with building a safer Bruce Highway is continuing, with construction set to start soon on a package of four upgrades in Central Queensland.

Works will include widening and reconstruction of the road surface along stretches of the highway, as well as a number of intersection upgrades.

Federal Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd welcomed the improvements, which he has long advocated for.

"The Bruce Highway is the economic backbone of many Central Queensland communities and our freight, agriculture, and tourism industries rely on it for their prosperity. These upgrades will cater for the highway's continuing traffic growth and boost safety for all motorists in the region,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"These much-needed safety upgrades will include pavement widening, rebuilding rough, potholed or corrugated sections of highway and upgrading intersections to separate turning vehicles from highway traffic.”