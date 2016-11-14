'Make preparations': QFES warn residents near Mt Chalmers bushfire

Crew continue to battle a bush fire on New Zealand Gully Rd, Mount Chalmers

UPDATE 4.50pm: SIXTEEN fire crews are now working to control the large blaze on New Zealand Gully Road near Mount Chalmers.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the situation had not changed over the last few hours and the "advice level" was still current for the area south east of Rockhampton.

"We are putting actions in place,'' she said.

Aerial water bombing has begun.

There is no indication any properties are under immediate threat.

UPDATE 3pm: RESIDENTS nearby a bushfire burning at Mount Chalmers are urged to "start thinking about preparations".

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said while there is no immediate threat to properties, the fire on New Zealand Gully Rd was moving to the "next level".

Twelve fire crews are currently on scene, as well as the Queensland Police Service, the Queensland Ambulance Service and Parks and Wildlife.

The blaze broke out about 1.20pm.

It is understood further QFES personnel are en route to assist.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) is advising:

As at 3pm a large grass fire is burning near New Zealand Gully Road, New Zealand Gully (Mount Chalmers).

Currently multiple fire crews are working to contain the blaze, which broke out around 1.20pm.

Residents should consider taking precautionary measures including:

Putting on protective clothing;

Drinking lots of water;

Moving car/s to a safe location;

Closing windows and doors and shutting blinds;

Bringing pets inside, restraining them (leash, cage or secure room) and providing water;

Wetting down fine fuels close to buildings;

Removing garden furniture, doormats and other items;

Sealing all gaps under doors and screens;

Filling containers with water - eg bath, sinks, buckets, wheelie bins;

Having ladders ready for roof space access (inside) and against roof (outside);

Having a generator or petrol powered pump ready; and

Checking and patrolling outside for embers, extinguishing any spot fires and seeking shelter as the fire front arrives.

Residents are advised to call Triple Zero (000) if they believe their property comes under threat.

Regular updated information will be provided on the Rural Fire Service Queensland (RFS) website at https://www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au or listen to local radio.

For information on current bushfire incidents visit https://www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map.

Background: there are three levels of bushfire warning

Advice: Monitor conditions and review your bushfire survival plan.

Watch and Act: Conditions are changing. Start taking action and follow your bushfire survival plan.

Emergency Warning: You are in danger. Act on your bushfire survival plan now.

2.20pm: A BUSHFIRE has broken out on New Zealand Gully Rd, Mount Chalmers.

Three Rural Fire Service crews are currently on scene after the blaze broke out about 1.12pm.

More information to come.