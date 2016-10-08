31°
Making a difference to people's mental well-being

8th Oct 2016 12:00 PM
Alma Street Medical can help you get back on track.
Alma Street Medical can help you get back on track.

WHEN you hear the term 'mental illness', what comes to mind? Around 20% of adults are affected by mental illness in Australia alone and yet there is still a negative connotation associated with persons who have been diagnosed with mental illness or disability.

These include illnesses such as anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, personality disorders and more.

Luckily, a number of organisations are making a real difference by raising awareness and ways in which people's lives can be enriched and improved through involvement with the community and appropriate levels of care.

Organisations such as Mental Health Australia and Sane Australia are able to offer support and useful resources to those suffering and their families.

Various events will take place during the official Mental Health Week from October 9-15.

Events are focused on allowing people to share their stories and experiences, so that others can have a better understanding of what mental illness really means.

At Alma Street Medical's skilled practitioners are here to support you and provide advice and assistance with appropriate strategies for care and life enrichment.

Phone 4922 3300 to make an appointment.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

mental health week, mental illness

Making a difference to people's mental well-being

Around 20% of adults are affected by mental illness in Australia alone and yet there is still a negative connotation associated with it.

Latest deals and offers

