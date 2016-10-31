Making it in the engineering world

Timothy Byrneis completing his degree part time while working in the industry.

TWENTY-five graduating engineering students recently converged at CQUniversity Rockhampton North campus to showcase solutions for real-world issues.

Projects include designs for a solar updraft tower to generate electricity, a hydraulic rig for testing aircraft, a fracture management device for healing dog bones, and an electric vehicle propulsion system.

Other students have focused on diesel fuel additives, automated weeding, predicting flood run-off through networked soil moisture monitoring, using rejected railway ballast for road construction, and harvesting rainwater.

Many of the graduating students are already employed or have jobs lined up.

They include Civil Engineering graduates Kathleen McMullen (Opus International Consultants in Whangarei, New Zealand), Brendan Shepherd (AECOM Mackay), Julie McKay (WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff in Perth) and Alana McDonald (Lendlease in Brisbane).

Another GECON participant, Timothy Byrne, presented his preliminary design for the feasibility study of the Boongary-Kabra Road Intersection Upgrade, developed in association with Rockhampton Regional Council.

Mr Byrne is already employed and has been in the workforce for the past four years, first with McMurtrie Consulting Engineers and more recently with Calibre Consulting, while completing his Bachelor of Engineering Technology on a part-time basis.

"Once I started in the workplace, mainly designing and drafting urban development subdivisions, the understanding I gained on the job made my university studies easier and my grades got better,” he said.