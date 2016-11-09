Making virtual reality real

ROCKHAMPTON students have been given a glimpse of the future with a state of the art virtual reality experience that shows them the ropes of five employment industries.

Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Foundation students at North Rockhampton High took part in the Cairns based program which is indigenous owned and operated.

The project only launched at the beginning of the year and they are one of the few schools to have taken part.

North Rockhampton High deputy principal Kylie Butler said the 25 minute hi-tech experience provided 11 students with a chance to explore their future employment options.

"It's the virtual reality bus which provides our students with an opportunity to engage with future education, training, employment and what they want to do with their future,” Ms Butler said.

"The VR bus delivers a range of digital programs where students have to wear masks and headphones and everything is all linked.

"It takes them into those virtual experiences which can be in mining, agriculture, construction, horticulture and health.

"I spoke with a few of our senior students who were involved with it and they really enjoyed the experience.”

"This project only launched this year in January, they haven't been to a lot of other areas.

The experience tied in with the hard work the staff at the school do in supporting their students through the maze of senior school and future employment.

"As a school we have a lot of opportunity to talk to students about their future, especially in the senior years,” Ms Butler said.

"We have very close case engagement of our students in regards to their Queensland Certificate of Education attainment.

"We have staff who meet with those students regularly to discus their future educational goals to make sure their on the right pathway.”