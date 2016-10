A 40-year-old man is airlifted by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service after rolling his quad bike on a property at Kunwarara

A 40-YEAR-OLD man who rolled his quad bike overnight has this morning been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital.

The man, who was herding cattle on a property at Kunwarara, rolled his quad bike during the night.

He did not seek immediate medical assistance, but went to bed.

It's understood the man called emergency services when he woke this morning with chest, rib and hip injuries.

The man was airlifted by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.