Man airlifted after third quad bike crash in 24 hours

A CENTRAL Queensland man is recovering in Rockhampton Hospital today after being involved in a crash in the Central Highlands overnight.

At about 8.15pm, emergency services were called to a Bauhinia address after a quad bike rolled on a private property.

A man in his 50s suffered reported chest and back injuries and was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident was the third quad-bike related crash in 24 hours.

On Sunday afternoon, a two-year-old girl from Zilzie suffered a laceration to the neck after the quad bike she was travelling on with a woman crashed through a barbed wire fence.

On Saturday evening, a man reportedly suffered an ear injury after the quad he was travelling on rolled near Mt Morgan.