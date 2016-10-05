Man airlifted following five-metre fall off embankment

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue airlifted a man to the Rockhampton Hospital following a fall this afternoon.

UPDATE 8PM: A MAN was airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital this afternoon following a fall down a five-metre embankment.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman could not confirm his injuries tonight, however it was earlier believed the patient may have been suffering a medical condition.

The incident occurred about 3.37pm when the man in his 40s fell and landed on a hard surface.

4.20PM: THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service have been tasked to airlift man following a fall at Ocean View Dr, Zilzie.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed two crews were currently on scene following a call at 3.37pm.

They said the male patient in his 40s has reportedly fallen and landed on a hard surface.

"The helicopter has been tasked, but it looks like the patient may have been suffering from a medical condition."

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue tweeted the man had fallen down a 5m embankment.

Update to follow.