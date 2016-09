The RACQ CAPRICORN HELICOPTER RESCUE SERVICE was tasked just before midday to Heron Island in response to a 69yo male suffering a suspected cardiac condition and near drowning.

THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service have taken a man to Rockhampton Base Hospital after a near-drowning incident today.

Upon arrival the on-board doctor and paramedic worked to stabilise the man for the flight back to Rockhampton

He had ingested a "considerable quantity” of sea water.

The man was transported in a stable condition.