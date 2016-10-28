Man almost bashed with a cinder block

AN ASSAULT could have easily turned into a murder if not for the startling shout of a witness.

Clint James Brennan, 32, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count each of assault causing bodily harm, common assault and assault causing bodily harm while in company.

The court heard on September 15 Brennan went to a Neil St property in Mount Morgan where a man was sitting out the back of the home.

He walked straight up to the man and began punching him.

Brennan then lifted up a cinder block and held it above his head, as if to strike the victim, but a person yelled out to him, causing him to stop.

The offence was committed while Brennan was on bail for the other two charges.

The common assault occurred on May 13 at the Gracemere McDonald's when Brennan pushed a man who was arguing with his female friend about money, saying "If you want to argue, take it outside”.

On May 15 in Mount Morgan, Brennan and a co-offender went to a hotel on James St and forced a man outside the building to fight.

During the scuffle, the victim tripped and fell before the defendant and the other man punched his upper face and body.

Brennan has a string of similar offences in his serious criminal history spanning from 2009, including three terms of imprisonment.

Most recently, in 2014, he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for common assault

Brennan's defence lawyer told the court his client, who became a father at age 16, had previously overcome problems with cannabis and alcohol, but was unable to deal with his anger issues.

The magistrate sentenced Brennan to six months imprisonment for common assault and 18 months imprisonment for each of the remaining assault charges.

All sentences will be served concurrently.

A parole release date has been set for March 18, 2017.