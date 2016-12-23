32°
News

Man almost kills friend with stolen car

Chloe Lyons
| 23rd Dec 2016 7:05 AM
A possible stolen vehicle was involved in a crash on the Bruce Hwy outside of Miriam Vale.
A possible stolen vehicle was involved in a crash on the Bruce Hwy outside of Miriam Vale. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN who went on a two-day crime spree while on bail for drug charges almost killed his friend after running a stolen car into a truck.

Tarquin Vincent Grott, 22, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court on December 15 to 40 charges including one count of drug trafficking, 29 counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm.

Of all Grott's crimes, Judge Michael Burnett said the most serious were the driving offences that led to hospitalisation of a passenger in his car.

The court heard while Grott was on bail for his 30 drug charges, he went on a "crime-spree” over the period of March 4 and 5, 2016.

During this time Grott stole a GPS from a car, petrol on two occasions and a red Mazda from an address in Glenwood.

On March 4 police observed Grott travelling 127km/h in the town of Gin Gin and later doing 171km/h through an 80km/h zone in the stolen car.

At 3.35am on March 5, Grott collided with the rear of a B double truck with two passengers in the car while driving northbound on the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale.

The male passenger received a perforated small intestine which gave rise to the grievous bodily harm charge.

After the crash Grott stopped the car in the middle of the road without the lights on.

A second truck hit the car, veered to the left and went down an embankment and came to a stop in a field 100m away.

The drug charges Grott faced reflected a period of around four months from November 2015 when he was primarily trafficking cannabis.

Because Grott was a user, the Crown conceded it was difficult to be sure of how much he actually sold, but if he completed all drug deals spoken about in the messages he would have sold 285 grams of cannabis for $2500 and .5 g of meth for $250.

Police became aware of Grott's offending after they seized his phone and found text messages showing evidence of 29 transactions to six people with at least two customers being regular.

Grott primarily dealt cannabis, but on one occasion he sold ice, and on another two sold an indeterminable drug.

Judge Burnett sentenced Grott to a range of terms of imprisonment for his offences with a head sentence of three years and six months, with an operational period of five years for the charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm, to be suspended on June 14, 2017.

He was also disqualified from driving for five years.

For three of the 29 drug supply charges, Grott was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment - for the remaining supply charges he was convicted, but not further punished.

Grott was sentenced to two years imprisonment for drug trafficking, with a parole eligibility date of June 14, 2017.

He received terms of imprisonment ranging from one to six months for the remaining charges, with all terms to be served concurrently.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime drug supply drug trafficking grevious bodily harm rockhampton court rockhampton district court

Man almost kills friend with stolen car

Man almost kills friend with stolen car

Being on bail for 30 drug charges didn't stop him from going a crime spree

Get snapping for summer and win a Nikon

Rochelle Jupp submittedthis photo of her son happily enjoyingthe sun, surf and sand. It won the I am Summer photo competition in January, 2016.

Win a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera worth $579

Man dies following Gemfields head on crash

Ambulance generic

The 39-year-old driver of the sedan received critical injuries

Holiday boost for hideaway

ON TEHIR FEET: Fern's Hideaway owners John "Marto” and Genevieve Martin with Jann Stuckey and Mary Carroll at Ferns Hideaway Resort which is open and welcoming visitors.

Tourism to souther reef area improves

Local Partners

FORMAL FEATURE: Rockhampton Special School

STUDENTS from the Rockhampton Special School celebrated their graduation with a night of glitz and glamour. See all the photos here.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Get snapping for summer and win a Nikon

Rochelle Jupp submittedthis photo of her son happily enjoyingthe sun, surf and sand. It won the I am Summer photo competition in January, 2016.

Win a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera worth $579

End of year dog race for young and old

MERRY WOOFMAS: L-R Jess Suli (12) and Caelan Hall (12) with \"You Maybe Right\" which will be running in the Rockhampton Xmas Cup Meet.

Christmas Cup finals a night for the whole family

Your guide to the school holidays

Do not use - Newsgate training image

Ideas to keep kids entertained these school holidays

GALLERY: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Santa at the Semple Family Memorial Santa Run Street Parade in Yeppoon.

Carols by the Beach kicks off after being postponed

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray and his golf fanatic brothers have got permission to open a golf-themed bar inspired by the Hollywood legend's 1980 hit comedy movie.

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Zayn Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid

Coast couple wins $60,000 on Sunrise Cash Cow

WINNER: Caloundra's Lynda Pentland won $60,000 this morning on Sunrise's Cash Cow.

Christmas just got a whole lot better for one lucky couple

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Amazing Highset Family Home With Rumpus - On 760m2 - $319,000

14 Gowdie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

This is an absolute MUST SEE Property for those looking for a spacious, immaculately presented family home, or investment opportunity on 760m2 . Low maintenance...

Sensational Homesite With Stunning Panoramic Views-Olive Estate-$179,000

11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your ... $179,000

What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your "'Dream Home" at 11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview. You will love this sensational elevated...

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 1 $219,000

Located close to Callaghan Park Race Course and Berserker State School, this high set 2 bedroom home is PERFECT for the savvy investor or first home buyer!

Quality and Exceptional Value In Norman Gardens

5 Zamia Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

This low maintenance 4 bedroom home represents great value for money in the Norman Gardens area. It has an air conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk in...

Immaculate Family Home on 1,768m2

435 Rockonia Road, Lakes Creek 4701

House 3 1 3 $285,000

You will certainly be impressed with this renovated 3 bedroom family home spread over two levels with loads of outdoor living space. The kitchen and bathroom have...

Frenchville Family Home, Big Block and Shed!

411 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Set on a large 862 m2 allotment in the sought-after Frenchville area, this high set home is ready for it's new owner! With electric gate entry and perfect...

Fantastic Solid Home

20 Grevillea Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Motivated sellers ready to sell today, offering you a low-set solid brick home in a peaceful street. This property is presented beautifully, is very neat and tidy...

2,718m2 Vacant Land in Barlows Hill!

Lot 5,6 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land Looking out over beautiful Farnborough Beach & the Keppels is this large ... $225,000

Looking out over beautiful Farnborough Beach & the Keppels is this large vacant home-site! Features include: • Approx. 1,061m2 building envelope • Underground...

Serious Seller – Stunning home with all the extras!!

14 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 $499,000

Spacious & very well built this 3 year old property packed with extras is primed for sale. Immaculately maintained & presented residence is in a league of its own.

Large Ocean View home-site!

Lot 6,4 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views ... $225,000

This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views of the Keppels! Features include: • Easy street access • Approx. 1,248m2 building...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Twenty-seven new lots about to be released on the Coast

Breaking ground on Stage 4 of Sea Haven Estate(L-R) Paul Nagle (Keppel Developments), Richard Ford (Capricorn Suvey Group), LSC Councillor Adam Belot, Bill Ouston (Keppel Developments), Chris Bloxsom (Butler Partners), Linda Young (Keppel Developments), Scott Nicholas (NG Gardner and Associates), Jeff Tomlinson (Clyde Constructions).

Building confidence in the Central Queensland housing market

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Snap up a piece of Central Qld for $15,000

This five bedroom, three bathroom, two-space garage home on a 600m sq block sold on November 23 for $120,000. It was rented for $450/week in 2015, and $750/week in 2013.

First-home buyers and savvy investors take note of this town

Date change for Shoalwater impact public meeting

Marlborough Motors owner Darryl McKenzie and his apprentice Alec Howard out the front of the workshop.

Politicians invited to Marlborough public meeting

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!