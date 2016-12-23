Man almost kills friend with stolen car

A possible stolen vehicle was involved in a crash on the Bruce Hwy outside of Miriam Vale.

A MAN who went on a two-day crime spree while on bail for drug charges almost killed his friend after running a stolen car into a truck.

Tarquin Vincent Grott, 22, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court on December 15 to 40 charges including one count of drug trafficking, 29 counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm.

Of all Grott's crimes, Judge Michael Burnett said the most serious were the driving offences that led to hospitalisation of a passenger in his car.

The court heard while Grott was on bail for his 30 drug charges, he went on a "crime-spree” over the period of March 4 and 5, 2016.

During this time Grott stole a GPS from a car, petrol on two occasions and a red Mazda from an address in Glenwood.

On March 4 police observed Grott travelling 127km/h in the town of Gin Gin and later doing 171km/h through an 80km/h zone in the stolen car.

At 3.35am on March 5, Grott collided with the rear of a B double truck with two passengers in the car while driving northbound on the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale.

The male passenger received a perforated small intestine which gave rise to the grievous bodily harm charge.

After the crash Grott stopped the car in the middle of the road without the lights on.

A second truck hit the car, veered to the left and went down an embankment and came to a stop in a field 100m away.

The drug charges Grott faced reflected a period of around four months from November 2015 when he was primarily trafficking cannabis.

Because Grott was a user, the Crown conceded it was difficult to be sure of how much he actually sold, but if he completed all drug deals spoken about in the messages he would have sold 285 grams of cannabis for $2500 and .5 g of meth for $250.

Police became aware of Grott's offending after they seized his phone and found text messages showing evidence of 29 transactions to six people with at least two customers being regular.

Grott primarily dealt cannabis, but on one occasion he sold ice, and on another two sold an indeterminable drug.

Judge Burnett sentenced Grott to a range of terms of imprisonment for his offences with a head sentence of three years and six months, with an operational period of five years for the charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm, to be suspended on June 14, 2017.

He was also disqualified from driving for five years.

For three of the 29 drug supply charges, Grott was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment - for the remaining supply charges he was convicted, but not further punished.

Grott was sentenced to two years imprisonment for drug trafficking, with a parole eligibility date of June 14, 2017.

He received terms of imprisonment ranging from one to six months for the remaining charges, with all terms to be served concurrently.