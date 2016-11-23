Man bashed with brick in Norman Gardens

UPDATE 9.40AM: A MAN has been treated by paramedics at the scene of an assault in Norman Gardens.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.40am after reports someone had been attacked with a brick in Smithwick St.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said there were multiple calls to the same incident from several different people in the area.

Swithwick Street assault: Police and ambulance officers were called to Smithwick Street in Norman Gardens after reports of an assault in the neighbourhood.

Police and detectives were on scene while paramedics treated a man for arm injuries.

The Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said another man in his 50s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital following the incident, but there were no details available on his injuries.

A resident of the street said it wasn't unusual to have disturbances in the area.

The neighbour said they heard a noise but had not seen anything this morning.

INITIAL: MULTIPLE police crews are responding to reports of a serious assault in Smithwick Street, Norman Gardens

Initial reports suggest a man has suffered significant injuries to the head and neck after being attacked by a man armed with a brick.

Reports suggest the man has also suffered wounds to the legs after being attacked by a dog at the same address.

Queensland Ambulance Service are also responding to treat the male, who has a significant wound to the back of the head and wounds to his legs.

A second male at the scene reportedly has a broken forearm.

More updates to come.