Croc attack: Tourists witness attack at wildlife farm

Cas Garvey
Troy Kippen
Rory Sheavils
, and | 22nd Sep 2016 1:20 PM Updated: 2:55 PM
Rob Bredl the Barefoot Bushman pictured during a past demonstration at Bredl's Wild Farm. Photo: www.bredlswildfarm.com
Rob Bredl the Barefoot Bushman pictured during a past demonstration at Bredl's Wild Farm. Photo: www.bredlswildfarm.com

UPDATE 2.40pm

TOURISTS and bystanders at Bredl's Wild Farm witnessed a "fully-grown" crocodile attack Rob Bredl, or 'the Barefoot Bushman' as he's more widely known, as the beast attempted to drag him into the water. 

He was feeding the crocodile at the time of the attack.

Tourists came to his rescue and attempted to stop the bleeding before RACQ CQ Rescue paramedics arrived. 

QAS advanced care paramedic Heather Shields described Rob as "extremely lucky".

"(Rob) said that it was a fully grown adult crocodile about 4.5m long so he is very lucky," Ms Shields said.

"It happened on land; it was attempting to drag him into the water but he got away before he was submerged."

Ms Shields said the attack happened when the man was feeding the crocodile.

"He had a severe laceration to his left hand, and also some bite marks to his lower right leg," she said.

"There was a lot of bystanders and tourists present there who did some hemorrhage control on him and the patient was stable, they did an excellent job of looking after him prior to us getting there. 

"We've managed his pain, first aid and splinting in case of fractures then transported him a short distance to the helicopter for him to be taken to Mackay."

 

Rob Bredl the Barefoot Bushman, Bredl's Wild Farm near Bloomsbury.
Rob Bredl the Barefoot Bushman, Bredl's Wild Farm near Bloomsbury.

 

INITIAL:

AN RACQ chopper has been dispatched after a man in his early sixties was bitten by a crocodile in Bloomsbury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident had occurred at a wildlife farm in the area, with the call coming in at around 12.04pm.

The man has a severe injury to his lower left arm, and a deep laceration and puncture wounds around his thigh region.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  bloomsbury, breaking, crocodile, editors picks, emerency, whitsundays

