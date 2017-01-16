Man caught drink driving in the rain to help a friend

Peter James Yeomans was caught driving over twice the limit.

HE WAS just trying to help out a mate, but a drunken drive through the rain was the wrong way to do it.

Peter James Yeomans pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Friday after police caught him driving over twice the limit.

The court heard on December 9, 2016, Yeomans was pulled over by police on Queen Elizabeth Dr, Rockhampton where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.104.

He told police he had drunk an "unknown" amount of full strength Great Northern pots at the Victoria Tavern and was driving a friend home because it was raining.

Magistrate Mark Morrow fined Yeomans, who has a limited history of traffic offences, $700 and disqualified him from driving for four months.