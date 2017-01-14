Man caught with cut-throat razor twice in a week

HE WAS too lazy to take a weapon out of his car, and now he's paid the price.

Joshua Steven Russell pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to possessing a knife in a public place after police found a weapon in his car for the second time in a week.

The court heard Russell was pulled over on Chatterton Blvd, Gracemere and detained for a search.

He told police he had a knife in the centre console, which on further inspection was a cut throat razor.

Russell had been told to remove the razor from his car earlier in the week by police, but claimed had been "too lazy” to do so.

Police prosecutor Mannon Barwick told the court Russell had no like offences on his criminal history, but was sentenced to six months probation for a drugs charge in February last year.

Magistrate Mark Morrow gave Russell a $150 fine and ordered the weapon be forfeited to the Crown.