Man caught with knife on riverbank

A MAN alleged a knife found in his backpack was for cutting food.

Gavin John Richardson, 48, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to possession of a knife.

The court heard in August police were paroling the riverbank when they saw the defendant and two other men drinking on a park bench.

Police noticed the men were trying to conceal items and after a search found a kitchen knife, approximately 10cm long, in Richardson's backpack.

He told police he used the knife for cutting food and forgot it was in his bag.

Defence lawyer Shayne Studdert told the court Richardson was staying at the Denham Lodge, went to the park for breakfast at 6am and forgot to take the knife back.

Richardson, who has no previous weapons charges, was fined $450.