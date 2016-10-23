Man charged after allegedly assaulting teenager and 70-year-old woman

A MAN has been charged with two counts of common assault this weekend after an incident in Allenstown on Saturday.

A spokesperson from the Queensland Police Service said officers were called to a man creating a disturbance around midday on Upper Dawson Rd.

They said a 17-year-old man had been left with facial lacerations, while a 70-year-old woman was also assaulted.

The man, 33, has been charged with a total of four offences, including common assault and assaulting a person over the age of 60.

It is not believed the elderly woman sustained any serious injuries.

The 17-year-old man also had a possible broken nose.

The man was taken into custody yesterday.