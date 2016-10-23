23°
News

Man charged after allegedly assaulting teenager and 70-year-old woman

Trinette Stevens
| 23rd Oct 2016 11:18 AM
NSW police hand gun pistol. 07 October 2016
NSW police hand gun pistol. 07 October 2016 Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN has been charged with two counts of common assault this weekend after an incident in Allenstown on Saturday.

A spokesperson from the Queensland Police Service said officers were called to a man creating a disturbance around midday on Upper Dawson Rd.

They said a 17-year-old man had been left with facial lacerations, while a 70-year-old woman was also assaulted.

The man, 33, has been charged with a total of four offences, including common assault and assaulting a person over the age of 60.

It is not believed the elderly woman sustained any serious injuries.

The 17-year-old man also had a possible broken nose.

The man was taken into custody yesterday.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  alleged double assault allenstown man charged teen and senior victims

QLD Man dies in opal mine on remote outback station

QLD Man dies in opal mine on remote outback station

A 62-year-old Longreach man has been found dead in an opal mine in country so remote it took emergency services about six hours to reach him.

Plans for large CQ youth facility abandoned

The 12ha block of land which was the subject of a residential development discussed in a Rockhampton Regional Council committee meeting.

The facility was planned to house up to 50 underpriviledged youths

Man charged after allegedly assaulting teenager and 70-year-old woman

NSW police hand gun pistol. 07 October 2016

The man was taken into custody

GALLERY: Loads of family fun at Rotary Home Expo

CRAFTY CATTLE: Arabella Rose with cows.

Moranbah community gathers to see the Rotary Home and Leisure Expo.

Local Partners

GALLERY: Loads of family fun at Rotary Home Expo

The Moranbah Rotary Home and Leisure Expo delivered a fun packed family weekend at the Moranbah Community Centre.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Wallace Taylor shares all at OAA meeting

OAMS ALL ROUND: Eleanor Dean OAM (Vice Convenor), Raymond Young OAM (Convenor), Wallace & Rondha Taylor.

OAA meeting was filled with inspiring moments from Wallace Taylor.

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

AWARD WINNING SHOW: Tequila Mockingbird can be seen at St Brednan's College, Yeppoon on Saturday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Garage Sale Trail finds treasure in trash

Richard Morvell from Trendy Trash Rockhampton, Cr Neil Fisher, and Craig Dunglison, Manager of Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling gear up for Garage Sale Trail.

Bargains galore on offer at garage sales this weekend

Brisbane snake catcher shows who's the Boss

Brisbane snake catcher shows who's the Boss

Snake catcher Julia Baker is the star in surprise hit for Animal Planet Australia.

The Summer that Melted Everything

See what happens when you invite the devil to town

Leonardo DiCaprio nearly drowned while filming

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio

Oscar winner almost drowned in Galapagos

Miranda Kerr to wed next year

Supermodel Miranda Kerr

Supermodel and Snapchat founder to wed

What's on the small screen this week

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

TWO big reality shows wrap up this week while

Brad Pitt won't file legal response to divorce petition

Brad reportedly refused to send off the paperwork

Azealia Banks won't take legal action against Russell Crowe

Rapper Azealia Banks

Rapper drops legal action against Russell Crowe

Quality, Luxury and Style

19 Frenchman's Lane, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $599,000

A relaxed atmosphere is what you will feel when you enter this gorgeous split level Frenchville home. With its unique quality finishing and modern styling its...

Lowset Brick with Inground Pool

5 Cypress Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This beautiful lowset 4 bedroom brick home is the perfect family home in a great location and close to all amenities in Norman Gardens eg CQU, Heights College...

FANTASTIC DUPLEX - 6.8% GROSS RETURN YOUR INVESTMENT- IN FRENCHVILLE!

322 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

4 2 2 $325,000

With duplexes in very high demand and, this is a brilliant investment opportunity in a prime Frenchville location, for just one smart investor. This 2 x 2 bedroom...

Price slashed by $20,000 - Room for Shed AND Pool!

30 Strow Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Perched on Barlows Hill and boasting stunning Ocean Views is this Magnificent High-set Home! Offering highly sought after features that cater for the Coastal...

100 Acres – Iron Bark Retreat

492 Cobraball Road, Cobraball 4703

Rural 3 2 3 Offers Over...

Secluded and really quiet this country style home is privately located on a few acres of cleared high ground amongst beautiful natural timber trees. Fenced into a...

Stunning Renovated Brick Home With Sparkling Inground Pool In Frenchville

20 Cargill Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $379,000 neg

What a brilliant, highly sought after, but rarely available, location in quite cul de sac, in Frenchville, within walking distance to the Frenchville School- 20...

Highly Motivated Sellers Relocating - $469,000.00 Negotiable

4 Danker Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000 Neg

Located in the Frenchville School catchment zone is this suberbly presented 4 bedroom + ensuite lowset brick home on a spacious level 1094m2 block backing onto a...

Value Acre Block in Tanby Heights! Be Quick!

16 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage ... $185,000

Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage estates on the Capricorn Coast. This unique, fully serviced community is ideally located between...

One Acre Block with House &amp; Shed Pad!

2 Nevallan Drive, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already ... $290,000

Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already fenced on one side with water available from both sides of the block...

Feel Right at Home

287 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $415,000

Stop looking this is definitely the one! This amazing property offers the Ultimate Lifestyle for your family. Perfectly positioned in a highly sought after...

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track