Man charged over four business break and enters

Rocky Burger Shack owner Steven Bird said he discovered his Gladstone Rd shop had been broken into overnight when he arrived at the shop on Tuesday morning at 8.10am and found a side window smashed.

A MAN has been arrested over the break and enters of four businesses in one night last week.

On Monday night, the Rocky Burger Shack on Gladstone Rd was broken into, with a window smashed, the alleged offender using scissors to cut the power cable of the cash register and the cold room door left open.

The business was one of three on Gladstone Rd, including a power storage company, and a fourth business on West St, that were targeted by the offender.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a 24-year-old Rockhampton man had been arrested and charged in relation to the break and enters in Allenstown between 10pm and midnight on November 7.

The man appeared in Rockhampton Magistrate's Court on Friday for 11 charges including six counts of break and enter involving theft; four for break and enter with intent to steal and one count of wilful damage.

He has been remanded in custody and due to reappear on December 6.