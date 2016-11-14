Man charged with arson after house fire

A 46-year-old Waramanga man has been charged in relation to a house fire that occurred in Longreach on 11 December 2015.

Around 1am police were called to the Kingfisher Street address which was well alight.

Emergency services extinguished the fire with damage contained to the dwelling and minor damage to fencing on the property.

The dwelling was vacant at the time of the fire with no persons being injured.

A 46-year-old man from Waramanga is charged with one count of arson.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Longreach Magistrates Court 15 November 2016.