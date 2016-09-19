Man denied bail due to his 'shocking' driving history

TWO men involved in a crime spree that ended in a head on collision on the Neville Hewitt Bridge on the weekend remain in custody after appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

A driver involved in the three car crash submitted this photo of last night's smash. Contributed

Aaron Richard Mckewin faced court on eight charges relating to the crash including two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and failing to stop, as well as one count each of dangerous driving, unlicensed and disqualified driving, possessing a utensil and possession of tainted property.

No bail application was made for the 24-year-old Bribie Island man.

Aaron Richard Mckewin faced court on eight driving charges. Facebook

Troy James Swain, a 25-year-old South Isis man, appeared on two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of serious assault police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fail to comply with requirement and contravene direction.

Swain's bail application was denied due to his history of dangerous driving offences.

Troy James Swain was charged with multiple offences including serious assault of a police officer. Facebook

During his bail application, police prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court details of the incident and the defendant's driving history which includes several terms of imprisonment.

Mr Swain's charge of serious assault of a police officer relating to the incident occurred when he wound up the window of his car onto a police officer's arm and dragged him down a road for 20 to 30 metres.

The defendant was sentenced to terms of imprisonment for disqualified driving offences in 2014, 2015 and 2012 and was on parole at the time of his recent offences.

Mr Fox described the defendant's history as shocking, adding Mr Swain had involved himself in some of the most potentially serious driving ever seen on Queensland roads.

Both men will appear before the court on October 13, no pleas have been entered.