28°
News

Man denied bail due to his 'shocking' driving history

Melanie Plane
Chloe Lyons
and | 19th Sep 2016 4:17 PM Updated: 4:38 PM
Police arrest two men involved in a crash involving a stolen ute.
Police arrest two men involved in a crash involving a stolen ute. Sandy Graham

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO men involved in a crime spree that ended in a head on collision on the Neville Hewitt Bridge on the weekend remain in custody after appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

 

A driver involved in the three car crash submitted this photo of last night's smash.
A driver involved in the three car crash submitted this photo of last night's smash. Contributed

Aaron Richard Mckewin faced court on eight charges relating to the crash including two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and failing to stop, as well as one count each of dangerous driving, unlicensed and disqualified driving, possessing a utensil and possession of tainted property.

No bail application was made for the 24-year-old Bribie Island man.

 

Aaron Richard Mckewin faced court on eight driving charges.
Aaron Richard Mckewin faced court on eight driving charges. Facebook

Troy James Swain, a 25-year-old South Isis man, appeared on two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of serious assault police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fail to comply with requirement and contravene direction.

Swain's bail application was denied due to his history of dangerous driving offences.

 

Troy James Swain was charged with multiple offences including serious assault of a police officer.
Troy James Swain was charged with multiple offences including serious assault of a police officer. Facebook

During his bail application, police prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court details of the incident and the defendant's driving history which includes several terms of imprisonment.

Mr Swain's charge of serious assault of a police officer relating to the incident occurred when he wound up the window of his car onto a police officer's arm and dragged him down a road for 20 to 30 metres.

The defendant was sentenced to terms of imprisonment for disqualified driving offences in 2014, 2015 and 2012 and was on parole at the time of his recent offences.

Mr Fox described the defendant's history as shocking, adding Mr Swain had involved himself in some of the most potentially serious driving ever seen on Queensland roads.

Both men will appear before the court on October 13, no pleas have been entered.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime spree, queensland police, rockhampton crash, rockhampton police

Man denied bail due to his 'shocking' driving history

Man denied bail due to his 'shocking' driving history

UPDATE: Men accused of being involved in a crime spree which began in Deception Bay and ended in a head-on collision on the Neville Hewitt Bridge appear in...

Final week to nominate your favourite business

Last chance to nominate for the 2016 Capricornia Business Awards.

Last week to nominate your favourite business.

Warrant issued for CQ footy star's arrest

Former Capras' Matt Minto has failed to appear in court today.

The footballer was due to appear in court today but failed to attend

Adani mine faces second High Court appeal

The Australian Conservation Foundation has appealed to the High Court over the proposed Adani coal mine.

Conservation group lodges appeal against High Court decision

Local Partners

UK lecturer visits Yeppoon

On Saturday, September 24, the Rockhampton Branch of the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS) will be holding its annual lecture.

Art emerges from under bed

EMERGING ART: MP Michelle Landry with members of the Paint Pot Gallery at the exhibition opening.

Paint Pot Gallery opens Out from Under the Bed exhibition.

Story of The Nutcracker; ageless tale of bravery and dreams

ILLUSTRIOUS: The Imperial Russian Ballet Company will perform classic tale, The Nutcracker at the Pilbeam Theatre next week.

The Nutcracker will wow audiences at Pilbeam next week

Latest deals and offers

Lady Gaga to headline 2017 Super Bowl

Lady Gaga to headline 2017 Super Bowl

LADY Gaga will headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

Segression to support Superheist

Segresion will tour in Australi with Superheist. Photo Contributed

SEGRESSION celebrate their 20th Anniversary

WATCH: Matt Damon teases Emmys 'loser' Jimmy Kimmel

Matt Damon, left, and host Jimmy Kimmel appear on stage at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

THIS year's Emmy Awards host wasn't immune to a punch line or two.

Russell Brand admits his call for revolution failed

Russell Brand

Russell Brand thinks he may have broken England

Game of Thrones named best drama series at 2016 Emmy Awards

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, from left, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, and Kit Harington winners of the award for outstanding drama series for Game of Thrones pose in the press room at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

THE People V OJ Simpson dominates acting categories.

VIDEO: Dolly Parton performs ‘Jolene’ like never before

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton continues to astound the world with her abilities

Sophia Bush slams 'creepy' airline passenger

Don't go full creep on Sophia Bush

Family Home with Views!

1 Birch Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 3 $515,000

Large family home with sensational views, room everybody and only one owner. • 4 spacious bedroom all with loads of storage • Main with ensuite and walk-in robe •...

Lowset Brick + Big Shed

29 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $345,000

First home buyers best buy, centrally located close to schools, only moments away from Stockland’s or Redhill Homemaker’s centre. This home offers it all: - 3...

Sprawling family home on 2,186sqm with 2 bay shed

9 Jewell Court, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 4 $539,000

This well-appointed low-set home provides the ultimate family living lifestyle. Positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and perched on private, child-friendly...

Heavenly Charm!

232 North Street Extended, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 2 $289,000

They don't build them like this anymore! This is your chance to purchase your own piece of history. Built in 1907, this church has been tastefully converted into a...

A lifestyle your family deserves!

23 Nagle Road, Barmaryee 4703

5 2 2 Offers over...

With a playground to envy, resort style pool and a fully fenced acre block to run around in, this is the perfect home to create lifelong memories. This...

Charming Family Home On Large Block Wandal

15 Bapaume Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 2 $249,900

This lovely family home in Wandal sits on a huge 850m block, and is ideally located close to the local hospitals, several primary and secondary schools. -Charming...

Beautiful Family Home

25 Docherty Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $289,000

This home has been placed on the market to sell and won't last long at this price, so inspections are a must. Features include, good sized air-conditioned living...

Big Beach House + Pool !!

5 Orchid Street, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 2 2 $419 000

One street back from the secluded end of Kinka beach, boasting views from the entertaining deck and a large in ground swimming pool, this home is perfect for...

Resort Style living in Cascade Gardens

11 Crear Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 3 4 $839,000

What a stunning designer built home, located in Cascade Gardens. Designed with a low maintenance lifestyle in mind and modern quality finishing's this home is...

Price Reduced as Owner says SELL!

226 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

This unique home has plenty to offer for a family, home business, hobbyist or even the opportunity for redevelopment. It is close to all amenities and within the...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Best bull prices in almost a decade

Fletcher Brown with a RSVP Droughtmasters Bull.

Best prices in years for National Droughtmaster Sale

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.