Man dies after truck falls 40 metres down cliff

A MAN has died last night after the truck he was driving veered off the road and rolled 40 metres down a cliff.

Police are investigating the fatal traffic crash which occurred at Kalpowar before midnight.

The male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the male driver had not been identified yet.

Preliminary information suggests just before 11pm a prime mover left Gladstone Monto Road.

Rescue crews have commenced a recovery operation this morning.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.