Man faces court after early morning scuffle

A KEBAB shop fracas has left one male sporting a sore head, and the other a hefty fine.

Alexander Leo Kneen, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to public nuisance and cannabis possession.

The court heard at 2.44am on September 10, Kneen and another male were pushing and yelling at each other on East St, Rockhampton.

Several members of the public were watching on as Kneen head-butted the other male in retaliation for being pushed.

Kneen's defence lawyer told the court the male had followed his client and grabbed him while they were outside a kebab shop.

After Kneen was arrested, police searched him and found 4.5 grams of cannabis in his jeans pocket.

He was fined $750 for each offence.