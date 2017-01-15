34°
Teen falls up to 40m while climbing Wheel of Fire

Luke Mortimer
| 15th Jan 2017 9:04 AM
Aerial photo of the Wheel of Fire Cascades at Finch Hatton Gorge.
Aerial photo of the Wheel of Fire Cascades at Finch Hatton Gorge. Phantom Photography

A TEENAGER has fallen up to 40 metres and likely broken his leg while scaling a cliff at Finch Hatton Gorge, says Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES).

Emergency services found out about the fall at the Wheel of Fire Cascades about 4.30pm on Saturday, a QFES spokesman said.

It's thought the male teen made contact with a rockface as he fell, bouncing and sliding downward until he landed.

On arrival, rescuers found the 19-year-old stuck on a ledge with a suspected broken leg, injured ribs and an injured back.

 

The Wheel of Fire Cascades at Finch Hatton Gorge. Photo: Rebina Criddle.
The Wheel of Fire Cascades at Finch Hatton Gorge. Photo: Rebina Criddle. Contributed

QFES' Swiftwater Rescue swung into action and the team eventually took him to safety hours later.

State Emergency Service (SES), Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service also attended.

The man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital and a spokeswoman said the teenager was in a stable condition about 10.30am on Sunday.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Local Partners

