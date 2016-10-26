Man fined after police find 'dying' cannabis plant

SHAWN Douglas Borresen was fined $1000 in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after police found a "dying” cannabis plant in his Wandal home.

Borresen, who represented himself, pleaded guilty to three charges including possessing and producing dangerous drugs.

The court heard police searched Borresen's property on September 23, where they found a cannabis plant with a small amount of leaves.

Around 3g of cannabis was also found inside the home, behind the washing machine.

The court heard Borresen smoked the drug for "depression issues”, and was "honest and well-mannered” with officers.

Magistrate Cameron Press convicted and fined Borresen $1000.