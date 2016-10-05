Man gets hot temper in CQ bakery

11.30am: Police have arrested a man for causing a public nuisance offence after an incident at a Central Queensland bakery.

He was taken into custody at the Mt Morgan bakery and will be transported to the Rockhampton Police Station.

Gracemere police backup is longer required.

11.20am: Police are responding to reports of a "very aggressive" male customer causing a disturbance at a CQ bakery.

A police officer attending the Mt Morgan business has requested backup with officers from Gracemere heading to the scene.

More to follow.