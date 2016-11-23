Man hospitalised after Bruce Hwy truck crash

A MAN is recovering in hospital after a truck crash north of Rockhampton overnight.

Just before 9am, emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway at Ogmore following reports a truck had rolled.

A Queensland Police spokesman said crews arrived on scene to find a B-Double had crashed into the left-hand side of an embankment.

"The truck was blocking the south bound lane,” the spokesman said.

"It was blocked for several hours before being cleared around 10.30pm.”

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the man, aged in his 50s, was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with an arm injury.