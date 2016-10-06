Man in court over assault charges started to cry

THE District Court trial of Brendan Zemek continued yesterday, with the man taking the stand.

Zemek is facing charges of grievous bodily harm after a man was assaulted outside Rockhampton's Giddy Goat bar in December.

The man told the court he had "anywhere between” eight to 12 drinks on the night.

Zemek started crying as he answered questions about his anxiety disorder, and how he was feeling on the night.

He told the court he had been told to leave the premises after intervening in a fight between two other men, and was walking back to his room when he "heard voices” and was worried he was going to get attacked when he saw someone walking towards him.

"I didn't mean to hurt him at all,” he said.