Man in court over meth, stolen hospital blanket

GARY John O'Shea wanted to take responsibility for his girlfriend's criminal charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, but he had his own to deal with.

O'Shea pleaded guilty to three charges, including one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of stealing, following an incident on Rockhampton's East St on August 12.

He asked he be allowed to plead guilty for his partner's charges but the request was largely ignored.

The court heard police were conducting patrols when they saw O'Shea and a woman laying down in the back seat of a car.

Police prosecutor Josh McLennan said when police approached, O'Shea avoided eye contact and appeared to be "extremely nervous".

"The defendant also appeared to be trying to conceal something," he said.

"Police observed a small clip seal bag with a quantity of crystals."

The bag contained around .33g of methamphetamine.

Police also recovered a stolen blanket from the car, which belonged to the Rockhampton Hospital, and two hypodermic syringes.

"He said the blanket came from the hospital where his partner was staying in the surgical ward," Mr McLennan told the court.

"(O'Shea) claimed (the needle) was for 'injecting insulin' but was not insulin dependent and had no prescription."

In sentencing, Magistrate Cameron Press told O'Shea he needed to address his drug problem

O'Shea was sentenced to 12 months probation, with the condition he attend regular drug assessment and diversion and take the opportunity to address any potential drug problem he may have.