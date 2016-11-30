Man injured in crash on Capricorn Highway

8:08am: TRAFFIC is moving, slowly, after a single vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway this morning.

Reports indicate the vehicle, which rolled, is now off the road on the Gracemere side of the Yeppen roundabout.

It is believed one vehicle is on its roof and three others are pulled over on the side of the road.

It is unclear at this stage if the other three were involved in the crash or motorists who pulled over to help.

8:04am: EMERGENCY services have been called to a crash on the Capricorn Highway.

Reports indicate a man in his 60s has been injured in the crash which is at the Yeppen roundabout.

It is believed motorists stopped to roll the vehicle over to get to the man in the vehicle.

Reports indicate one or two vehicles were involved in the crash.

It is unknown if any others were in the vehicle.