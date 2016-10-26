Man injured in motorbike crash while herding on CQ property

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue airlifted a man, 27, following a motorbike crash at Oombabeer.

A MAN, 27, has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after he crashed a motorbike while herding cattle.

The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue stated they were on scene about 11.50am to assist the man who had crashed into an irrigation ditch.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they received reports of the incident on an Oombabeer property at 8.37am and responded.

They said it appeared as if the man had leg injuries, but was airlifted in a stable condition.

The Morning Bulletin are awaiting an update on the patient's condition.

Oombabeer is a suburb between Bauhinia and Moura, about 235km south west of Rockhampton.