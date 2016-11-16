Man not further punished for selling meth to his daughter

HE SOLD his daughter drugs and then started a sexual relationship with her best friend.

A 37-year-old man pleaded guilty in The Supreme Court of Rockhampton on Monday to four counts of supplying dangerous drugs to a person under 16.

The court heard the defendant sold methamphetamines to his daughter, who aged between 13 and 14 at the time, from January 1, 2014 and January 31, 2015.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips told the court the last entry on the defendants criminal history had only been finalised last month.

In that case, the defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court to maintaining a sexual relationship with a child under 16 after being involved with his daughter's best friend.

This occurred during the same time he was selling his daughter drugs.

For this offence Judge David Reid sentenced the man to six years and three months imprisonment with a parole eligibility date on July 13, 2018.

He had already served 15 months in pre-sentence custody, essentially giving him a seven years and six month prison term.

Mr Phillips also told the court the defendant was only facing a potential 12 month prison term for the drug offences.

The court heard of the man's methamphetamine addiction, which began after the breakdown of his second relationship.

At one point he was injecting drugs daily.

Justice Duncan McMeekin told the defendant he had not only exposed his daughter to drugs, but had exposed her to the commercial element of drug use also.

Due to the man already serving a "substantial” prison sentence Justice McMeekin convicted the defendant of the four offences, but he was not further punished.