Man sexually assaults his own cousin

A MAN who sexually assaulted his first cousin was on bail at the time for unrelated domestic violence offences.

The District Court of Rockhampton heard on August 8 last year, the man left a party at his then partner's home with five other people before he broke away from the group and "created opportunity” to attack his 22-year-old victim.

Crown prosecutor Ryder Reid told the court the man insisted the woman, his cousin, join him to walk back to the party and retrieve a bottle of rum.

Despite her initial rejection, the man insisted and she accompanied him.

The court heard as they returned from retrieving the rum, the defendant said "just me and you hey?”.

Mr Reid told the court the victim responded "we are family, don't be stupid” before the accused said "who cares if we are family, no one will find out”.

The court heard the woman said "no” about ten times before the man grabbed her from behind in a "bear hug”, pushed her into a bush and said "come on my white sister, it's right, it's right”.

The man held the woman's mouth while he started to "say dirty things” and pull her pants down to her ankles, exposing her underwear.

He was interrupted when another member of the group, also believed to be a family member, heard the victim's cries and screams.

They both got up and the victim ran to another house.

Mr Reid argued the offender's actions were "predatory” given he "engineered an opportunity to be alone”.

He said the "invasive and terrifying nature” of offending was heightened by the fact he and the victim were first cousins to each other.

The court heard text messages containing an apology, but not necessarily making admissions to the offending, and an eye witness account were part of the crown case.

Defence barrister Ross LoMonaco told the court the man had four children aged between seven months and five years old with his former partner.

The man was on probation for domestic violence offences against the mother of his children at the time of offending.

Mr LoMonaca told the court he "didn't do well in school” having left at 15 years old, and had since studied horticulture but not secured employment.

Mr LoMonaco told the court the man "regrets it happened and is sorry it happened”.

"He was under the impression by her conduct earlier in the night she was into him, he accepts he was wrong,” he said.

While Mr Lo Monaco condoned his client's behaviour, he said "fortunately... it didn't get to the stage where there was any penetration or close touching”.

Judge Burnett said

"What I find most troubling is it indicates a complete lack of respect on your part towards women,” he said.

The man was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment with a parole eligibility date on April 8, 2017 taking into account the man's three days served in custody.