Man still in critical condition after Yeppoon Rd rollover

35-YEAR-old Jonathon Newton, who was involved in a traffic crash on Yeppoon Rd, is still in a critical but stable condition.

The Hidden Valley man was flown to Brisbane following a traffic collision that injured three Yeppoon people at Limestone Creek on November 18.

Jonathon sustained severe head injuries after he failed to negotiate a bend which caused the car to veer off the road, rolling several times.

The two passengers, a 59-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, both from Hidden Valley, were also transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital with minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information that could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This can be done via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24 hours a day.