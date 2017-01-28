News

Man stunned after bizarre goat beheading at his CQ home

Andrew Thorpe | 26th Jan 2017 3:39 PM
SLAUGHTERED: Blair Causton looks over the grim scene at his Thangool property.
SLAUGHTERED: Blair Causton looks over the grim scene at his Thangool property. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BLAIR Causton still has trouble believing what happened on his Thangool property last week.

With his family in the process of relocating to Blackwater, he had arranged a mate to water and check on four boer goats they had been raising on the property for the past year.

He never expected to hear the news he received.

Some time between 3.30pm on Thursday, January 19, and noon the next day, someone entered the property and killed the goats by stabbing them in the neck.

One of the goats was decapitated and its head missing.

"(I've got) no idea who might have done it,” Blair told the Central Telegraph.

"We don't have any enemies.

"Anyone I've upset in the past, they'll punch you in the mouth at the pub but they won't turn up and cut the head off your goat.

"If someone had gone in (because) they were hungry and they took them to eat them, well that's one thing... but just to kill them? It's a coward dog act.”

Blair said he had knocked on the door of almost every house in Thangool to see if anyone saw or heard anything.

"The neighbours on the back street... heard a commotion up there around 5.30 in the arvo (Thursday). They looked up the paddock and saw a white figure going around the tank, (someone with) a white shirt on maybe, and heard an awful commotion.

"(Another neighbour) said the dogs were going ballistic up there and it's normally pretty quiet.

"Whoever did it knew how to handle a knife pretty well - they all had the same puncture wound in the throat and there was minimal blood on the ground.”

Blair said his children had grown up on a farm and were "pretty resilient” to seeing animals slaughtered, but the inexplicable nature of what happened had left them with questions.

"They kept asking, 'Why would someone do that dad?' And I don't really have an answer.

"I've just got to tell them that's what the police are here for - to find out.”

Biloela police said they were investigating and asked anyone with information to phone the station 49922333 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  animal cruelty biolela

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Premier to hold Town Hall meeting in Rocky

Premier to hold Town Hall meeting in Rocky

RESIDENTS invited to Town Hall meeting with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Tuesday.

Boy, 13, charged over brutal North Rocky scooter bashing

Berserker St and Elphinstone St attack.

One man was taken to hospital with severe facial injuries

Housing in Rocky dubbed 'seriously unaffordable'

The Range area.

Rocky homes cost 4.1 times more than average income

CCTV shows moment child gang allegedly robs supermarket

Two males who robbed a supermarket in Frenchville on Australia Day.

Police on hunt for gang of youths - youngest aged 12

Local Partners

From the Big Apple to the cricket fields of CQ

Not long after arriving on the sun-soaked Gold Coast from the cold climes of New York, Sally Louhibi found herself frantically shopping for cricket whites.

Corrie keen to notch up another win at Western

Gracemere cowboy Steve Corrie is out to make a winning start in the opening round of the 2017 Top Guns Series.

Cowboys gear up for opening round of Top Guns

Premier to hold Town Hall meeting in Rocky

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited a Rockhampton High school in 2015

Residents invited to Town Hall meeting with Premier

Simon skilfully sings of Peter Allen legacy

Simon Gillespie Sings Peter Allen will perform at The Pilbeam Theatre on February 20.

First of the Pilbeam Theatre's 2017 Morning Melodies concert series

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to Oz Day gigs

Brisbane DJ duo Bonka

Your guide to all the gigs across CQ

Married at First Sight labels M'boro a "remote area"

Married at First Sight labels M'boro a "remote area"

Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars heading down under

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

POPULAR American soap will film 30th anniversary episodes.

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

Triple j's Hottest 100

There are few things more divisive than the Triple J Httest 100

Time for Rockhampton costume designer to step into spotlight

STARRING ROLE: Susan Earle was honoured with the Rockhampton Regional Council Cultural Award, recognising years of dedication to creating the perfect costumes for local theatre productions.

It can take at least four months to create up to 200 of costumes

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Surprise! Beyonce is in the Hottest 100.

Beyonce’s shock debut in countdown upsets listeners.

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

HOTTEST 100: Could this be the last year it falls on Oz Day?

UNIQUE RADIO POLL: Australian electronic/dance artist Flume's track, Never Be Like You is predicted to make the Top 10 in Triple Js Hottest 100 countdown today.

Triple J reviewing option of moving the date of the poll

Potential and Location!!!

298 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 1 $398,000

This beautiful double storey brick home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in an elevated position in Frenchville, surrounded by other quality homes. Enjoy stunning...

Motivated Vendors Due To Job Transfer - Now Reduced To $439,000

13 McColl Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 4 $439,000

This is THE Ultimate Family Home - massive in size, sensationally refurbished, ultra modern decore and brilliant in presentation. Welcome to 13 McColl Street...

Fabulous Big Family Home/ Rumpus/ Inground Pool - $339,000

207 Earl Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $339,000

What an Amazing Family Home for you to snap up RIGHT NOW! This fantastic highset a/c chamferboard home, offers lovely cool front patio, huge open plan living and...

You Won&#39;t Believe Your Luck - Frenchville Find

118 Grosskopf Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Owners circumstances have recently changed and I have been instructed to price this property to SELL. Do not miss your opportunity to inspect this property in a...

Unique Home/ Great Price!

157 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Welcome to this charming high set home, complete with unique original features. Conveniently located in Frenchville and not far from all amenities. Features...

Doesn’t get any Better than This!

12 Satinwood Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you enjoy peace and quiet, then this place is for you. A superbly spacious layout, ideal for the family to spread out in comfort or to entertain family and...

This Place is Screaming WOW!!!

207 Craig Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $255,000

Whether it is your first home or your next home, this property is to be inspected and admired. Set in a quiet area of Berserker on a flat 637m2 block is a spacious...

Amazing First Home Starter

173 Lakes Creek Road, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $229,000

Situated on a 1012m2 block is this treasure! Featuring 3 comfortable size bedrooms, master bedroom offers a walk in robe and plenty of space to create an ensuite...

Affordable Business Opportunity .

39 Bernard Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $225,000

If you are in a market to open your own business from home, then look no further. This property is ideally positioned amongst other businesses to create your own...

Reduced to Sell $209,000

19B North Street, Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 1 209,000

Attention to all First home buyers and Investors. This property closely situated to both private & public schools, shops, public transport, restaurants, sporting...

PROPERTY: The Rocky and Cap Coast suburbs to watch

Core Logic property statistics reveal Rockhampton's median house price rose 11% to $287,000 in the September quarter but units dropped 22.6%.

Median house price lifts 11% to $287,000 but units drop 22.6%

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!