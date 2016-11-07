Man sues for $870K after Cap Hwy crash

A 34-YEAR-OLD man is suing a NSW truck driver and AAI Limited for $868, 521 in damages in the Supreme Court of Queensland following a head-on crash in Central Queensland last year.

The plaintiff, who lives in Maryborough, claims he was travelling towards Wycarbah in a Hino 500 series truck on the Capricornia Highway on April 10, 2015, when a Hino Duthro truck travelling towards Rockhampton, driven by Mirjana Veljanoska, crossed onto the wrong side of the road and hit him head-on.

As a result of the crash, the 500 series left the roadway and overturned, causing injury to the plaintiff.

It is alleged Veljanoska was driving tired; speeding; failed to stop, slow down or steer clear to avoid the crash; and was driving without due care and attention.

The plaintiff claims he suffered spinal injuries, abrasions to both feet and bruising to the right shoulder and as a result, has endured significant pain, suffering and discomfort and continues to do so.

He suffered from pre-existing minor back injuries but showed no symptoms until the crash caused significant exacerbation of those injuries resulting in chronic, constant lower back pain with intermittent radiation across the left hip and down the left leg.

This lower back pain is aggravated by walking up or down stairs, prolonged sitting or standing, driving long distances, and by the plaintiff's current taxi- driving job. He can no longer walk long distances and now walks with a gait and limp.

At the time of the crash, the plaintiff and his son were returning to Maryborough so he could start a job as a taxi driver before seeking further employment in his trained role as a driller.

In November, 2015, the plaintiff was offered a job as a driller at a Blackwater mine site worth $110,000 a year but due to the injuries suffered in the crash, he had to turn down the offer and will not be able to return to moderate or heavy manual labour in the future.

He is claiming $25,800 damages for pain, suffering and loss of amenities, $27,200 for past economic loss, $722,240 for future economic loss, $2516 for past superannuation, $78,580 for future superannuation, $2185.25 for out-of-pocket medical expenses and $10,000 for future medical expenses.