Man taken to hospital after motorbike crash

UPDATE 4pm: PARAMEDICS are transporting a motorbike rider to the Yeppoon Hospital following a crash with a vehicle this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said they attended the scene on Childs Rd, Byfield about 3pm to find the 42-year-old man off his bike with cuts to his arms and legs.

"Apart from that quite stable,” the spokesman said.

3pm: A man, 42, has come off his motorbike after a crash with a vehicle on Childs Rd, Byfield.

Initial emergency reports state the man has leg arm and foot injuries.

More information to come.