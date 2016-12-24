Man tasered after pelting bottles at police officers

Police tasered and tackled a man after he 'flipped out' at a Scenic Hwy address on Thursday night.

AS HE was escorted into the court room, Dwayne Allen Cowell nodded to his partner and mouthed "I'm sorry”.

He slowly limped to a seat, still wearing bandages administered after he was tasered and tackled by police when he "flipped out” at a Scenic Hwy address on Thursday night.

Cowell, 39, had been held in custody overnight, after several police crews were called to a disturbance at his Capricorn Coast home.

He pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to public nuisance, obstructing police, possessing drug utensils, and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said crews were called to the scene at 7.30pm after reports the man was yelling threats to kill someone.

Sgt Stafford said when officers arrived, Cowell yelled and swore at them before starting to throw bottles, glasses and other objects from the balcony of the address.

One officer was struck in the leg with a shard of glass from a smashed bottle, but was not injured.

When Cowell threw another bottle at two female officers, he was warned a taser would be used to restrain him.

Sgt Stafford said Cowell threw another bottle, forcing officers to use a taser and tackle him to the ground to arrest him.

The court heard Cowell told officers he hadn't taken his prescription medication, because "it made him like a zombie”.

Sgt Stafford said Cowell told officers he had "flipped out” when he ran out of the marijuana he used to self-medicate.

She said a search of the home revealed damage to a sliding glass door and a shower screen, as well as a pipe and grinder used to take drugs.

Defence solicitor Grant Cagney said Cowell had some mental health issues, but had not taken his medication because he couldn't consume alcohol at the same time.

Magistrate Cameron Press warned against self-medicating with marijuana, telling Cowell it was not something any competent medical practitioner would recommend.

Cowell was given a head sentence of four months, but released immediately on parole.

He was also sentenced to 50 hours of community service for the obstruct police charge.