Man turns to weed to solve alcohol dependency

A ROCKHAMPTON father of two had just started to deal with his alcohol dependency.

But a night out with friends on December 2 proved too much for the 28-year-old.

Jeffrey John Fagg had tried to find an alternative to alcohol in marijuana, and soon found himself on the receiving end of a police search after officers noticed him in a car on Fitzroy St.

Fagg pleaded guilty to one charge of possession in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, after the search located 5.8g of marijuana in his pants pocket.

The court heard Fagg had an "unfortunate” criminal history.

Magistrate Mark Morrow sentenced Fagg to two months in prison, wholly suspended for an operational period of five months.