Man wandering Rocky streets reportedly carrying handgun

UPDATE 11am: It is believed the police who are working to substantiate the claims have apprehend the man in question.

EARLIER: Police are searching for a man roaming streets in North Rockhampton with a handgun.

Initial reports suggest the man who is of indigenous appearance and wearing a white T-shirt was first seen with a gun in hand near the Rockhampton crematorium.

It appears as if the man has moved from his first location to Stanley St then to Norman Rd, last being seen in Kelman Street.

Reports also suggests the man was seen knocking on the door of a Kelman Street residence with gun in hand.