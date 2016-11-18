Man with uncontrollable deviancy locked up

LOCKED UP: A man will spend 18 months behind bars for raping and sodomising his friend's step-daughter.

HE COMPLETED a sex offenders course while on probation, but that didn't stop him from abusing children again.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court to one count of unlawful carnal knowledge of a child under 16, but proceeded to trial on one count each of rape and indecent treatment of a child under 16 and two counts of sodomy.

The trial began last Friday and it took two days of jury deliberations to reach a verdict. He was found guilty on Wednesday of all counts although he wasn't sentenced until today.

The court heard details of the incidents which occurred last year when the man engaged in several sex acts with his friend's step-daughter, who was 15 at the time.

Although there was no evidence he used violence, he did threaten the girl on one occasion when he came into the bathroom while she was bathing and assaulted her.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence told the court details of the man's life and criminal history which includes previous sex offences.

In January 2014, he pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court to three counts of carnal knowledge and one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

He was 19 at the time and the girl was 15.

The presiding judge handed down a 12 month prison sentence suspended for 18 months for carnal knowledge and 18 months probation for indecent treatment.

During the course of his probation, he successfully completed a sex offenders course aimed at reducing re-offending.

The man then breached his suspended sentence in February 2015 when he failed to report having contact with a 16-year-old girl, leading to a sentence increase.

Judge Michael Burnett described the man as having "troubling history” and "deviancy that he obviously can't control”.

The current offences were committed while he was still subject to that order.

Judge Burnett sentenced the man to a three year head sentence for the rape, 12 months imprisonment for each count of unlawful carnal knowledge and indecent treatment and two and half years imprisonment for each count of sodomy, all sentences will be served concurrently.

The man's suspended prison sentence was activated and will be added to his three year head sentence with a parole eligibility date set in August 2018.