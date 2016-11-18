30°
News

Man with uncontrollable deviancy locked up

Chloe Lyons
| 18th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
LOCKED UP: A man will spend 18 months behind bars for raping and sodomising his friend's step-daughter.
LOCKED UP: A man will spend 18 months behind bars for raping and sodomising his friend's step-daughter. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HE COMPLETED a sex offenders course while on probation, but that didn't stop him from abusing children again.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court to one count of unlawful carnal knowledge of a child under 16, but proceeded to trial on one count each of rape and indecent treatment of a child under 16 and two counts of sodomy.

The trial began last Friday and it took two days of jury deliberations to reach a verdict. He was found guilty on Wednesday of all counts although he wasn't sentenced until today.

The court heard details of the incidents which occurred last year when the man engaged in several sex acts with his friend's step-daughter, who was 15 at the time.

Although there was no evidence he used violence, he did threaten the girl on one occasion when he came into the bathroom while she was bathing and assaulted her.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence told the court details of the man's life and criminal history which includes previous sex offences.

In January 2014, he pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court to three counts of carnal knowledge and one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

He was 19 at the time and the girl was 15.

The presiding judge handed down a 12 month prison sentence suspended for 18 months for carnal knowledge and 18 months probation for indecent treatment.

During the course of his probation, he successfully completed a sex offenders course aimed at reducing re-offending.

The man then breached his suspended sentence in February 2015 when he failed to report having contact with a 16-year-old girl, leading to a sentence increase.

Judge Michael Burnett described the man as having "troubling history” and "deviancy that he obviously can't control”.

The current offences were committed while he was still subject to that order.

Judge Burnett sentenced the man to a three year head sentence for the rape, 12 months imprisonment for each count of unlawful carnal knowledge and indecent treatment and two and half years imprisonment for each count of sodomy, all sentences will be served concurrently.

The man's suspended prison sentence was activated and will be added to his three year head sentence with a parole eligibility date set in August 2018.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  child abuse jail time prison sentence probation rockhampton district court sex offender

REVEALED: Rocky's next river front destination

REVEALED: Rocky's next river front destination

The development comes with an approximate $8 million price tag.

Police burst into hotel, catch dealers with pile of drugs

Michael James Lindenberg, 44

Their long list of customers showed they were owed another $30,000

'The snakes are his problem, not mine'

NOT MY PROBLEM: Denis Dippelsman is concerned about the state of his neighbours yard which he feels is a breeding ground for snakes.

Nerimbera man fires back at accusations

Yoga instructor returns for retreat on Pumpkin Island

Rose Hawkins is planning a yoga retreat on Pumpkin Island.

Change of lease on island finally opened the door for yoga retreat.

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

GALLERY: What is the latest on the road train roadworks?

A map of the predicted route road trains will travel through Rockhampton.

Traffic lights at Yaamba/Moores Creek Rd to be relocated

72 ACROSS THE REGION

DON'T MISS: The Dust of Uruzgan will see Fred Smith perform at Yeppoon Town Hall on Sunday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Beef Australia 2018 gets a boost

Images of Beef Australia 2015. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Beef Australian chairman has welcomed the increased funding

Rocky businesses on board for World Kindness Week

World Kindness Day: Scotty the kitten at RSPCA.

We could all stand to be a little kinder to one another

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

A New Zealand Music Award winner and popular R&B singer has hit out at the ceremony, refusing to accept an award and accusing organisers of racism.

Bringing back MacGyver for a new generation

Lucas Till in a scene from the TV series MacGyver.

GO BEHIND the scenes of action series with show runner Peter Lenkov.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

MAGIC is woven into the very DNA of this Harry Potter spin-off.

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

Singer stays grounded ahead of grand final showdown.

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

REVIEW: Live-action Death Note resurrects anime drama

Death Note: Light up the New World in cinemas now.

Movie reviewer Tamara MacKenzie takes a look at the new Death Note.

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Living Areas/Shed/ 1 Acre- $519,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $519,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Split Level and Low Maintenance!

311 Marwedel Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $289,000

This stunning split level home is not one to be missed. Step inside to a large open plan living, dining and kitchen area. The chef of the family will appreciate...

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Conveniently located near a multitude of schools this low maintenance home is ready for you and your family to move right on in. As you walk through the door you...

APPROXIMATELY 759M2 ALLOTMENT SELLING FOR LAND VALUE. $185,000.

52 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Selling for land value this quaint 2 Bedroom cottage is being offered for sale for the very first time in decades. The perfect renovator is ready and waiting for...

Potential 4th &amp; 5th Bedroom + Sea View!

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: On Site. AUCTION. ONSITE. 10TH DECEMBER. 12PM MIDDAY. OFFERS TAKEN PRIOR TO AUCTION BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST &...

Newly refurbished at $239,000

3 Maria Court, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 2 $239,000

This property is not to be missed! Presented in immaculate condition, this newly high quality refurbished home is ready to move into. Offering 3 bedrooms with...

Affordable modern living!!

83 Victoria Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $319,000

For your own peace and easy maintenance consider this modern 4 bedroom low set brick home. Situated on a 630m2 block overlooking green pastures with no neighbours...

Conveniently Located Family Home

28 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 3 $269,000

Looking for the perfect family home in a convenient location? Look no further than 28 Elwing Street. Situated in the heart of Kawana you will have everything you...

Heavenly Charm!

232 North Street Extended, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 2 $269,000

They don't build them like this anymore! This is your chance to purchase your own piece of history. Built in 1907, this church has been tastefully converted into a...

HOUSE DONATION: The ultimate act of kindness

PAYING IT FORWARD: The owner of 3318 Emu Park Rd has gifted the six bedroom home to the Leukaemia Foundation.

Leukaemia survivor gives back to charity

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!