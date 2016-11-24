Manslaughter for driver after girlfriend jumps from ute

Mackay detectives lead a Middlemount man into the police station to face charges of the murder of a woman who fell from a ute on Dec 31.12.14. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

SHANE Archibald Dickson was sentenced to seven and a half years prison in the Rockhampton Supreme Court this morning after the death of his girlfriend in 2015.

The 36-year-old had originally been charged with murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Dickson was driving on the Fitzroy Development Rd with his girlfriend Rinabel Tiglao Blackmore on December 31, 2014, when an argument between the two caused the woman to leap from the car while it was travelling at around 100km/h.

The 44-year-old mother was taken by ambulance to Dysart Hospital and then airlifted to Townsville Hospital, where she later died.

The court heard Dickson's history as a domestic violence offender, and a violent altercation between the two just hours earlier had caused Ms Blackmore to fear for her life with such severity that she fled the vehicle while it was still moving.

Dickson had already served 679 days in custody for the incident.

His parole eligibility date was set for July 15, 2017.

