Marcia makes new business opportunity for local family

Tamara MacKenzie
| 3rd Oct 2016 12:00 PM
FAMILY BUSINESS: Lacey's Trailers owner Reid Yates and his two daughters Shyane and Shakeeta outside their new premise.
YOU wouldn't think anything good could come out of a tropical cyclone hitting Central Queensland.

And yet, the Yates family have Cyclone Marcia to thank for their business move success.

Following the big wet, Noeleen said Lacey's Trailers, formerly located in Rockhampton, went dead.

The option to move the business out to Gracemere had been on the cards for quite some time, after she and her husband Reid had moved to the town two years prior.

"All it good timing, but this building on the Capricorn Highway had come up and in March 2016, we moved into the new building,” Noeleen explained.

"The move has been an ideal change for us, and an improvement from a location perspective.

"Our clients are steadily growing from the convenience of being on the highway, prominently seen and easily accessible.”

HELPING OUT: Shyane and Shakeeta Yates help out their father, Reid, with a Jayco Caravan at Lacey&#39;s Trailers.
Now conveniently located on Langey Road, five minutes from the Gracemere town centre, Noeleen said their new location has made business more efficient and manageable.

"Living in a town that is growing, we have enjoyed the change of scene from Rockhampton,” she said.

"Gracemere holds so much promise, and we enjoy the more relaxed pace.

"The kids have also embraced the move and often hang out in the shed with dad and I, particularly during the school holidays.”

Specialising in custom built trailers and caravans, Lacey's Trailers has been owned by the Yates for nine years.

The business has built a strong reputation throughout the region, with clients travelling from as far as interstate for repairs and maintenance.

Lacey's Trailers is also the only Jayco Warranted facility in Central Queensland.

While the majority of their clients were local, Noeleen said their new location has been a prime point for drop-ins and passers-by.

"It's lovely to meet new people, travellers who like to share their stories and experiences on the road,” she said.

"We're passionate about what we do, which makes it all the more sweet to see clients return time after time to see us for their jobs.”

So how did it all begin?

You know a story is going to be entertaining, and it starts with the words "Funny story actually...”

Tucking her head against the inside of her hand for a moment with an embarrassed smile on her face, she looked up to say: "Prior to owning Lacey's, Reid was a truckie who would often drive past the business to and from work.”

"One day he told me he wanted to buy it... suffice to say Reid is a man of his word.”

From former truckie to trailer man, Reid has not thought twice about his business endeavour.

His small team and family work all hours to get the job done.

"I wouldn't have it any other way” - he smiled shifting his head out from under a caravan.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclone marcia, gracemere, gracemere bulletin, gracemere business, lacey's trailers

Marcia makes new business opportunity for local family

FAMILY BUSINESS: Lacey's Trailers owner Reid Yates and his two daughters Shyane and Shakeeta outside their new premise.

Family makes new business ventue to Gracemere post Cyclone Marcia.

