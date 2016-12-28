Mark paddles 404km in just five days

PADDLE POWER: Yeppoon's Mark Murray competing in the Massive Murray Paddle, the 404km, five-day event on the Murray River.

PADDLING: When Mark Murray was 17 and living in Sydney, he bought a push bike and decided to ride it the 800km to Byron Bay.

When he was 21, he joined a group of energetic young men to run 400km from Windorah to Birdsville.

In the ensuing years, he has continued to embark on adventures that have tested him both physically and mentally.

The most recent came last month when the now 55-year-old from Yeppoon took on the Massive Murray Paddle, one of the world's longest paddling races - 404km over five days on the iconic Murray River.

"I thought it was terrific. The event was great and the people were fantastic,” Mark said.

"I'll definitely be doing it again and now some of the other local boys are keen, with four or five of them looking at doing it next year.”

Mark was among 340 competitors who took part in the annual paddle, which raised more than $100,000 for multiple charities.

His chosen charity was Alzheimer's Australia, for which he raised $2600.

"Everyone chooses their own charity which gives you some added motivation,” he said.

"My father died with Alzheimer's in 2011 so that was very personal for me.

"Raising money for your charity becomes as important as completing the paddle itself.”

Mark and his fellow paddlers had to contend with powerful headwinds for the best part of the event but they powered on to complete the paddle in Swan Hill in almost perfect conditions.

"All up, I did about 40 hours on the ski. On the last day, I did 77km in seven hours. That was by far my most comfortable day.

"The second day was by far the worst as far as mental attitude, physical pain and the feeling of wanting to give up.

"I could have pulled the pin that day but I just focused on breaking it down into manageable bits. I didn't think about how far there was to go, rather just on paddling for several more kilometres, getting to the next checkpoint, going for another half hour.

"That worked and I managed to get through.”

Mark said he was pleasantly surprised at how well he pulled up after the event, given that his preparation was hampered by an elbow injury several months out from the event.

"I had a sore wrist and my elbow is still a little bit sore but I felt pretty good really. I was absolutely shocked that I had done so well given that my training wasn't what I wanted it to be.

"I will certainly be better prepared next year,” he said.

Mark said he thrived on challenges like this and was always on the lookout for something new.

"It is a bit addictive and definitely therapeutic. You can just turn off and keep cycling, running, paddling or whatever it is you're doing. It's certainly a release for me,” he said.

"The isolation also appeals to me. I'm quite happy with my own company; I don't have to be surrounded by other people to enjoy myself.”