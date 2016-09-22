Marking history of RSL by unveiling of monument

THE scenery at Emu Park's Anzac Memorial Precinct has left thousands of visitors in awe of its beauty since opening last year.

But as the project continues to develop, a significant monument was unveiled last week, built to acknowledge the long history of the RSL (Returned Services League).

Livingstone Shire Council and the RSL officially unveiled the spectacular monument consisting of three sandstone plinths at the Emu Park Memorial Precinct to commemorate the Centenary of the RSL.

President of the Emu Park RSL Ron Robinson said each plinth would feature a plaque telling a different aspect of the history of the RSL.

"The first plinth will tell the national history of the RSL after it was formed in 1916, the second one will feature the Centenary of RSL logo and motto Serving Still and the final plinth will tell the history of the Emu Park RSL,” Mr Robinson said.

MAKING HISTORY: Some of the distinguished guests at the Emu Park RSL monument unveiling. Amy Haydock

"In the 100 years since being formed, the RSL has continued the camaraderie, concern and mateship shown amongst the Australian Diggers during World War I and the monument commemorates that commitment.

"The RSL was the first national welfare agency in Australia and continues to maintain welfare as its prime function.”

Pioneer Fitzroy Highlands RSL president Barry Vains said many visitors had told him the precinct had already gained national significance and was now a historic landmark for the region.

"The efforts and drive of your small community, the Emu Park RSL and all the project partners has been truly amazing,” he said.

"This memorial precinct would not be here today if it was not for Emu Park community and RSL sub-branch member, the late Ross Coulter and the Sub-Branch.”

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the monument would be a welcome addition to the Centenary of ANZAC Project.

"Funded by the RSL through community donations and fundraising, these plinths will enhance the experience of visitors going to the ANZAC Memorial Precinct which is already a historic landmark for our region,” Cr Ludwig said.